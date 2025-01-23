People now refer to me as Kunjilam Vaave: Sreerang Shine

Since he was playing the childhood version of Tovino, Sreerang didn’t get to meet Tovino on the sets. “I finally met Tovino chettan during the teaser launch of ARM. Later, I acted in Identity, where I played Aju (Varghese) chettan’s son, and in one of the scenes, I got to act alongside Tovino chettan.” Sreerang’s time on the ARM sets was a learning experience for him, especially working alongside seasoned actors like Surabhi Lakshmi.

“Though we were in the same caravan in separate cabins, Surabhi chechi invited me to hers and made me feel so at home. Before every scene, she would explain it to me, helping us create the right on-screen bond,” he shares. The support from ARM’s team, including director Jithin Laal, writer Sujith Nambiar and cinematographer Jomon T John, left a lasting impact on him, with the atmosphere on set helping him grow as a performer.

There have been moments of missed opportunities too for Sreerang. “I was called for a small role in Manjummel Boys to portray one of the main characters’ childhood, but I couldn’t commit at the time because I didn’t know how to swim,” he admits, taking it in stride that some opportunities are simply not meant to be. His acting stint began when he was 6 years old, with a short video shot by his father, which led to his first commercial.

“In the video, my father created a scenario where I had to react to finding out that he had put my grandmother in an old age home,” Sreerang says. This small pet project sparked a series of events, eventually leading to Sreerang’s involvement in numerous advertisements, TV serials, and later, more than a dozen feature films.

Looking ahead, Sreerang has a number of promising projects lined up. “I am part of Suresh Gopi’s Varaaham, a crime thriller, where I play the childhood version of Suresh uncle. In Krishand’s web series Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham – The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang, I portray the son of Darshana (Rajendran) chechi and Hakim (Shahjahan) chettan,” he shares enthusiastically.

He is also involved in Ouseppinte Osyath and is currently shooting for Pongala, playing the younger version of Sreenath Bhasi. “I am also, hopefully, part of another big-budget fantasy film, though I cannot reveal any details about it at this time,” he adds.