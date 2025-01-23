People now refer to me as Kunjilam Vaave: Sreerang Shine
At just 13 years old, Sreerang Shine has started to make a name for himself in Malayalam cinema, largely due to the viral success of the song ‘Angu Vaana Konilu’ from the blockbuster film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The catchy lullaby, which has swept through social media, has not only garnered the actor attention from the public but also brought him more opportunities.
“Even in comments, people now refer to me as ‘kunjilam vaave,’ taken from the lyrics,” the actor says, reflecting on how the song’s popularity has put him in the spotlight. In 2024, Sreerang also had the privilege of playing the titular role in Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, a heartwarming coming-of-age drama.
“Initially, it was a group audition, and after clearing the first round, I attended an acting camp in Thiruvananthapuram, where I was finalised to play Sreekuttan,” he recalls his audition process. “I hope my portrayal of Sreekuttan gets more appreciation once it comes on OTT,” he adds, eager for wider recognition of his performance.
Sreerang’s journey into the world of the Tovino Thomas-starrer ARM, in which he played the childhood of the titular protagonist Ajayan, is another tale of fate and timing. Though his involvement with the film came later, it was a serendipitous turn of events.
“During the screen test in Ernakulam, they had me perform one of the scenes from the film, and they liked my performance. However, at that time, I was still busy shooting for Sthanarthi Sreekuttan,” the actor recalls. “Fortunately, on the final day of shooting for Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, the ARM team called again to check if I could join. Without a second thought, we reached the sets in Kannur the very next day,” he says, describing how quickly everything fell into place.
Since he was playing the childhood version of Tovino, Sreerang didn’t get to meet Tovino on the sets. “I finally met Tovino chettan during the teaser launch of ARM. Later, I acted in Identity, where I played Aju (Varghese) chettan’s son, and in one of the scenes, I got to act alongside Tovino chettan.” Sreerang’s time on the ARM sets was a learning experience for him, especially working alongside seasoned actors like Surabhi Lakshmi.
“Though we were in the same caravan in separate cabins, Surabhi chechi invited me to hers and made me feel so at home. Before every scene, she would explain it to me, helping us create the right on-screen bond,” he shares. The support from ARM’s team, including director Jithin Laal, writer Sujith Nambiar and cinematographer Jomon T John, left a lasting impact on him, with the atmosphere on set helping him grow as a performer.
There have been moments of missed opportunities too for Sreerang. “I was called for a small role in Manjummel Boys to portray one of the main characters’ childhood, but I couldn’t commit at the time because I didn’t know how to swim,” he admits, taking it in stride that some opportunities are simply not meant to be. His acting stint began when he was 6 years old, with a short video shot by his father, which led to his first commercial.
“In the video, my father created a scenario where I had to react to finding out that he had put my grandmother in an old age home,” Sreerang says. This small pet project sparked a series of events, eventually leading to Sreerang’s involvement in numerous advertisements, TV serials, and later, more than a dozen feature films.
Looking ahead, Sreerang has a number of promising projects lined up. “I am part of Suresh Gopi’s Varaaham, a crime thriller, where I play the childhood version of Suresh uncle. In Krishand’s web series Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham – The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang, I portray the son of Darshana (Rajendran) chechi and Hakim (Shahjahan) chettan,” he shares enthusiastically.
He is also involved in Ouseppinte Osyath and is currently shooting for Pongala, playing the younger version of Sreenath Bhasi. “I am also, hopefully, part of another big-budget fantasy film, though I cannot reveal any details about it at this time,” he adds.