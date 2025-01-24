Film director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph booked in Sandra Thomas' complaint

KOCHI: Film director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph have been booked by the police for allegedly threatening producer Sandra Thomas, police officers said on Friday.

Ernakulam Central police booked the case on January 16 based on the complaint filed by Sandra, police said.

In her complaint, Thomas alleged that attempts are being made to expel her from the film industry after she approached the Hema Committee, set up to address issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, police said.

She also claimed in her complaint that she was insulted during a meeting of the Producers' Association in Kochi, they added.

Sandra's expulsion from the Kerala Film Producers' Association had earlier sparked controversy.

Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Anto were booked under section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS, they added.

Meanwhile, Unnikrishnan denied the allegations.

"I never said anywhere that Sandra should be excluded. She has a misunderstanding," he told the media. However, Thomas stated that she would proceed with legal action.