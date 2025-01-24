'L2: Empuraan' teaser to be launched on Aashirvad’s 25-year celebrations

One of Malayalam film industry’s most successful banners, Aashirvad Cinemas is celebrating its 25th anniversary on January 26. To mark the occasion, a grand event has been planned in Kochi, which is expected to be attended by many industry bigwigs. The event will see the much-awaited teaser launch of L2: Empuraan, along with marking the official entry of Lyca Productions to Malayalam cinema.

The two banners are collaborating for the production of Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and headlined by Mohanlal. Apart from this, more updates regarding Aashirvad’s upcoming films are expected to be shared on the occasion.

Empuraan, scripted by Murali Gopy, is the second instalment in the three-part Lucifer franchise. Along with Mohanlal, the second part sees the return of key cast members, including Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, and Saikumar. The film, made on a lavish scale, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers have announced March 27, 2025, as its release date.

This year, Aashirvad Cinemas is also producing Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Sathyan Anthikad. Titled Hridyapoorvam, the film has its story by Sathyan himself and screenplay by debutant Sonu TP. It has been planned for an August 2025 release.