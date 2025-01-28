Deal with the devil goes global

The 25th-anniversary celebrations of the production banner Aashirvad Cinemas in Kochi on Sunday coincided with the teaser launch of L2: Empuraan, the second part of the three-part Lucifer franchise. The grand event also ushered in a new era for Lyca Productions, which makes its entry into Malayalam cinema with the film.
The star-studded affair saw the who’s who of Malayalam cinema, with industry titans like Mammootty, as well as Empuraan star Mohanlal, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, writer Murali Gopy and actors Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier, gracing the occasion.
Opening the ceremony, Mohanlal’s wife Suchitra remarked, “January 26 is a special day in my life. My father (actor-producer K Balaji) used to release his films on this day. Also, 25 years ago, it was on this day that Aashirvad Cinemas’ first film Narasimham was released.”
Antony Perumbavoor, the driving force behind the production banner, reminisced about its silver jubilee stating, “Today marks 25 years of Aashirvad Cinemas. Narasimham’s success took me and my banner to a different level.” Antony thanked Mammootty, who played an extended cameo in the Mohanlal-led film, for the continuous love and support shown to him and his banner ever since. The warm camaraderie between Mohanlal and Mammootty was palpable during the event, underscoring the enduring relationships within the Malayalam film industry.
Soon after the live streaming of the Empuraan teaser, Mammootty quipped, “I did not think Raju (Prithviraj) would make such a ‘small film’. My best wishes to him.” He added, “I do not know whether I am deserving enough to bless Aashirvad (Cinemas). Anyhow, I wish you all the best in your journey ahead.”
Mammootty’s light-hearted remark further enlivened the atmosphere, showcasing the jovial spirit prevalent among the attendees. The teaser itself is an adrenaline rush for about two minutes, providing a glimpse into the film’s ambitious scale. It features iconic dialogues of Mohanlal’s character Stephen Nedumbally/Khureshi Ab’ram from Lucifer. The teaser also offers a sneak peek into the film’s politics in Kerala and big-scale set pieces showing Khureshi Ab’ram’s Iraq-based business.
Tovino Thomas, reprising his role as Jathin Ramdas, expressed his excitement for Empuraan. “I worked for 10-15 days for Lucifer without any pressure, but it made a big impact. Wherever I go, people ask me to quote dialogues from that film. I am eagerly looking at Empuraan, the same way as I did with Lucifer,” said Tovino.
Manju Warrier, sharing the stage with Tovino, also shared her excitement for the film, stating, “Lucifer has one of my most memorable characters (Priyadarshini Ramdas). I hope that Empuraan keeps up with that promise.”
The event also saw participation from Vidaamuyarchi director Magizh Thirumeni, who expressed his admiration for Mohanlal and the collaborative spirit between the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. “I have grown up watching Mohanlal sir’s films, admiring his performances, revering him,” shared Magizh.
Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also helmed Lucifer, spoke eloquently about the journey of L2: Empuraan, welcoming Lyca Productions. “Welcome to Malayalam cinema, Subaskaran sir of Lyca Productions. I hope that Empuraan becomes a great entry point for you to Malayalam cinema,” he said, acknowledging the collaboration between Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.
Recalling his initial talks with Lyca, Prithviraj shared, “Subaskaran sir first gave me the opportunity to do a film with Rajinikanth sir. Having the opportunity to direct Rajini sir was immensely significant, particularly for someone new to directing like me. I gave it my all to develop something worthwhile. However, there was a set timeline in place, and being a part-time director, I was unable to deliver a film for Rajini sir within that period.”
Prithviraj revealed that though he could not take up the direction offer, he is currently in talks with the banner to star in a big-scale project. “Lyca approached me with the idea of taking on a truly grand and ambitious project as an actor. I was thoroughly impressed by the script and have given it my approval to move forward.” Prithviraj then touched upon the creative process, stating, “There is someone more crazy about cinema than me, and that is Antony Perumbavoor. Like my associate directors and technicians, he stood by me throughout this project.”
Prithviraj spoke highly of Mohanlal’s unwavering support for the film. “He backed the project more than as a star or actor. He threw his weight behind all the big, ambitious scenes I planned to shoot.” Citing an example of Mohanlal’s commitment to the project, Prithviraj stated that the actor had to sit idle for one week due to inclement weather during the film’s Gujarat schedule. “When I went to explain the situation to Lalettan, almost apologetically so, he said that it is fine and told me to focus on making the film well.”
Prithviraj also discussed how all the adulation he has been getting for his work as a director makes him uncomfortable. “It scares me when people impose their trust on me as a director, especially in the presence of all these legends (Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, Sathyan Anthikad) who are my inspiration. I am still a young director, finding his feet in his career.”
He concluded his speech with a note of anticipation, “Part three would happen only if Empuraan becomes a big success.” As Antony Perumbavoor gave a gesture from the crowd urging Prithviraj to talk more about part three, the actor-filmmaker quipped, “It would not be like this. It would be bigger. But we cannot afford to not do it, because the story needs to end, right?”. He also revealed that, unlike Lucifer, Empuraan ends with a cliffhanger, paving the way for the third part.
Mohanlal, who reprises his role as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Ab’raam, concluded the event with a heartfelt speech. After expressing his gratitude to Lyca for the collaboration with Aashirvad, he went on to praise Prithviraj’s directorial acumen. “Prithviraj is not an accidental director. He is the chosen one for this project. I hope he becomes one of India’s best directors.”
L2: Empuraan is slated for a March 27 release in theatres worldwide. With a stellar cast, a talented crew, and a potentially compelling narrative, the film promises to be a visual spectacle and a landmark achievement for Malayalam cinema.