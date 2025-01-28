Deal with the devil goes global

The 25th-anniversary celebrations of the production banner Aashirvad Cinemas in Kochi on Sunday coincided with the teaser launch of L2: Empuraan, the second part of the three-part Lucifer franchise. The grand event also ushered in a new era for Lyca Productions, which makes its entry into Malayalam cinema with the film.

The star-studded affair saw the who’s who of Malayalam cinema, with industry titans like Mammootty, as well as Empuraan star Mohanlal, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, writer Murali Gopy and actors Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier, gracing the occasion.

Opening the ceremony, Mohanlal’s wife Suchitra remarked, “January 26 is a special day in my life. My father (actor-producer K Balaji) used to release his films on this day. Also, 25 years ago, it was on this day that Aashirvad Cinemas’ first film Narasimham was released.”

Antony Perumbavoor, the driving force behind the production banner, reminisced about its silver jubilee stating, “Today marks 25 years of Aashirvad Cinemas. Narasimham’s success took me and my banner to a different level.” Antony thanked Mammootty, who played an extended cameo in the Mohanlal-led film, for the continuous love and support shown to him and his banner ever since. The warm camaraderie between Mohanlal and Mammootty was palpable during the event, underscoring the enduring relationships within the Malayalam film industry.

Soon after the live streaming of the Empuraan teaser, Mammootty quipped, “I did not think Raju (Prithviraj) would make such a ‘small film’. My best wishes to him.” He added, “I do not know whether I am deserving enough to bless Aashirvad (Cinemas). Anyhow, I wish you all the best in your journey ahead.”