Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked for stalking actor on social media

KOCHI: Malayalam film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been booked by the Elamakkara police for allegedly harassing a prominent actor through social media. This marks the second case filed against Sanal for targeting the same actor.

According to police, Sanal recently posted multiple images, audio clips, and claims about his alleged relationship with the actor, even suggesting that the actor’s life was in danger. The posts began on Saturday and led the actor to file a formal complaint. Investigations revealed that the director made the posts while in the United States. Authorities have initiated contact with individuals close to him and plan to summon him to the police station upon his return to India.

This is not the first time Sanal has faced legal trouble for stalking the actor. In 2022, he was arrested for a similar offence but was granted bail by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate on the condition that he would not repeat the act.