Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony and Narain to headline 'Sahasam'

Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony, and Narain will headline Sahasam, written and helmed by Bibin Krishna of Twenty One Gms (2022) fame. Billed as an entertainer, the new film was launched in Kochi on Tuesday with a traditional pooja ceremony. Scheduled to go on floors from January 29, it is produced by Rinish K N, who previously backed Twenty One Gms and Phoenix (2023).

On the technical front, Sahasam has cinematography by Alby, editing by Kiran Das, and music by Bibin Ashok. Details about its plot, genre, and extended cast remain undisclosed.

Last seen in Turkish Tharkkam, Sunny’s upcoming slate also includes Written & Directed by God, directed by newcomer Febi George Stonefield, alongside Saiju Kurup.

Babu Antony will be next seen in Oru Jaathi Jathakam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Nikhila Vimal in the lead. The film, directed by M Mohanan, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 31. The Idukki Gold actor’s upcoming slate also includes Mammootty’s Bazooka, the Basil Joseph-starrer Marana Mass, and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Meanwhile, Narain is also part of Tamil actor Vijay’s final film before becoming a full-time politician, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, and Mysskin’s Train. In Malayalam, the actor was previously seen in the anthology web series Manorathangal, based on the legendary writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair’s short stories.