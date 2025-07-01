Kerala's Governor opposes inclusion of Vedan song in Calicut University syllabus

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sought an explanation from Calicut University for its inclusion of rapper Vedan's song Bhoomi Njan Vaazhunna idam.

The university recently made it a part of its undergraduate course in Malayalam Language and Literature. However, the Governor has opposed the move and asked for the university's explanation for it, based on a complaint by a BJP supporter named AK Anuraj. The Governor is also a Calicut University Chancellor, and he has sought the explanation from its Vice Chancellor.

The Governor's contention stems from the fact that Vedan has been under fire following his arrest for consumption of drugs and possession of a tiger's tooth. The Governor argued that including his song in the syllabus would make him a bad idol among students, prompting them to follow in his footsteps. It is worth noting that, in 2021, a group of women also accused the rapper of sexual misconduct, a claim to which he agreed and an act for which he apologised.

Vedan has been in the news following the LDF-led Kerala Government's invitation to him to take part in a recent event marking its 10th anniversary in power. Subsequently, filmmaker Pa Ranjith supported the embattled rapper as he shared an image carrying a piece of text that read, "We Stand With Vedan".