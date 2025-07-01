Mammootty's career now part of history syllabus in Kerala college

In a notable addition to the four-year BA Honours History syllabus at Maharaja’s College in Kochi, veteran Malayalam actor and distinguished alumnus Mammootty has now been formally incorporated under a new elective titled History of Malayalam Cinema. Second-year students will begin studying his decades-long career from this academic year, following the suggestion of the college’s board of studies.

Mammootty has appeared in more than 400 films across five decades in his illustrious career and earned three National Film Awards. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India, in 1998. The actor has also secured numerous state and Filmfare awards, received honorary doctorates in 2010, and was awarded the Kerala Prabha by the state government in 2022.