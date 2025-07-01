Minu Muneer under arrest for allegedly defaming Balachandra Menon

Cyber police in Cochin arrested Minu Muneer based on a complaint by Balachandra Menon, who alleges that the former actor has made social media remarks defaming him. Minu had filed an official request for an anticipatory bail at the Kerala High Court, but the court dismissed it. Subsequently, she turned herself in at the police station before the court ordered her to be set free on bail.

Minu is among the two accused in Balachandra Menon's defamation case registered last October, the other being a 45-year-old named Sangeeth Luis. As per the FIR, she reportedly put out posts defaming the veteran actor-director, posted his photograph and incited obscene remarks against him. The other accused reportedly made calls posing a threat to the petitioner's life last September.