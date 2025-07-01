Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal to debut with Thudakkam

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of veteran actor Mohanlal, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Malayalam film Thudakkam (The Beginning), written and directed by 2018: Everyone Is A Hero filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. The announcement was made by Antony Perumbavoor's banner Aashirvad Cinemas via their official social media platforms, along with a title poster. With filming expected to begin later this year, further details regarding the extended cast, technical crew, and plot remain undisclosed.
Welcoming the debutante, the production house stated: “Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light.” Mohanlal added, "Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema."
Apart from her forthcoming film career, Vismaya is also known for her work as a poet, painter and author. In 2020, she published her debut book Grains of Stardust, a collection of poems and illustrations that reflected her introspective and artistic sensibility. With Vismaya also trained in martial arts, there are strong speculations that her debut film will be action-oriented. The title poster and the font design also hint at the same.
Vismaya's entry to cinema follows in the footsteps of her brother, Pranav Mohanlal, who is also an actor in Malayalam. He will be next seen in Diés Iraé, a horror thriller directed by Bramayugam-fame Rahul Sadasivan.