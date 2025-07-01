Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal to debut with Thudakkam

Apart from her forthcoming film career, Vismaya is also known for her work as a poet, painter and author. In 2020, she published her debut book Grains of Stardust, a collection of poems and illustrations that reflected her introspective and artistic sensibility. With Vismaya also trained in martial arts, there are strong speculations that her debut film will be action-oriented. The title poster and the font design also hint at the same.