Nivin Pauly's film with Akhil Sathyan titled Sarvam Maya, first look out

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film, written and directed by Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (PAV) filmmaker Akhil Sathyan, has been officially titled Sarvam Maya. The announcement was made on Tuesday, accompanied by a first-look poster featuring the lead actor looking upwards with raised eyebrows, sporting sacred ash on his forehead. Scheduled for a Christmas release this year, it features Preity Mukhundhan and Riya Shibu as the female leads.
Akhil, who also serves as the editor, had previously described Sarvam Maya as a musical romantic drama centred on a ghost, incorporating elements of fantasy and humour. The film also stars Aju Varghese, Janardanan, Althaf Salim, Vineeth and screenwriter Raghunath Paleri, among others.
The core technical team from PAV has been retained, including cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, music director Justin Prabhakaran, production designer Rajeevan, and sound designer Anil Radhakrishnan. It is produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Fire Fly Films, in association with Akhil’s own production label.