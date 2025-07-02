Nivin Pauly's film with Akhil Sathyan titled Sarvam Maya, first look out

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film, written and directed by Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (PAV) filmmaker Akhil Sathyan, has been officially titled Sarvam Maya. The announcement was made on Tuesday, accompanied by a first-look poster featuring the lead actor looking upwards with raised eyebrows, sporting sacred ash on his forehead. Scheduled for a Christmas release this year, it features Preity Mukhundhan and Riya Shibu as the female leads.