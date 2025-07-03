Dheeran director Devadath Shaji Interview: The beauty of cinema is that everything is beyond our judgement

Devadath is no stranger to high-profile projects. He previously served as a co-writer on Bheeshma Parvam, Amal Neerad’s acclaimed gangster drama starring Mammootty. “Bheeshma Parvam was a big hit, so when I write or direct a film after that, at least a few people will have certain expectations because of it,” he acknowledges. Yet he is clear about his priorities as a filmmaker. “Dheeran is an entirely different film,” he says. “Whether it is any film that I write or direct, all I can do is make sure I have done my part with conviction, and I believe I have done that with Dheeran as well.”

Devadath’s journey into cinema began while he was still an engineering student, directing short films during every semester break and eventually catching the attention of Dileesh Pothan. After assisting on Kumbalangi Nights, he worked with Amal Neerad during the early development of Bilal, the much-anticipated second instalment of Mammootty's Big B. When the pandemic delayed that project, he turned his focus to writing and co-wrote Bheeshma Parvam.

Dheeran is a film Devadath hopes marries the sensibilities of the classics he admired with his own contemporary voice. As the film arrives on screens, he is content to let audiences decide what the film means to them. “The rest is for the audience to decide,” he says with a quiet certainty, echoing his belief that a story, once told, belongs to everyone who sees it.