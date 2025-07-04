Dheeran Movie Review: Veteran ensemble keeps this bumpy ride on course

Dheeran is a film that aims to blend old-school humour with a gently satirical look at village life. Devadath Shaji, in his directorial debut, fills the story with funny situations and quirky characters, bringing together a colourful bunch on a journey that feels both chaotic and charming. While it promises a wild adventure and only partly delivers on that promise, the film remains watchable thanks to its lively cast and the sporadic laughter they spark.

Director: Devadath Shaji

Cast: Rajesh Madhavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Manoj K Jayan, Shabareesh Varma, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Aswathy Manoharan

The film opens on a darker note as Eldhose (Rajesh Madhavan) and his companion Suhail are shown meeting Abubacker (Vineeth), a quirky and unpredictable gangster in Tamil Nadu. The tone is tense, and it quickly becomes clear that Eldhose has been sent on a dangerous mission. This thread is then left hanging as the narrative shifts to Malayattoor, Eldhose’s hometown, where news breaks that he has died in a factory fire. Though once celebrated as “Dheeran” for an act of childhood bravery, Eldhose had fallen out of favour after getting entangled in a scandalous relationship with Suramya (an impressive Aswathy Manoharan). Their secret intimacy was exposed, and their mothers rushed to marry them off. The film deserves credit for how it normalises casual intimacy and situationships in a rural setting without excessive moral judgement, giving their romance a refreshing frankness. Eldhose, unwilling to go through with it, ran away from home and never looked back. Years later, his supposed death shocks the villagers. Panchayat president Abbas (Jagadish) steps up to organise a trip to bring his body back from Tamil Nadu. Travelling with him are Kunjumon (Ashokan), a lifelong bachelor now hoping to find love, Joppan (Sudheesh), a kleptomaniac whose antics often derail the group's plans, Aruvi (Manoj K Jayan), a welder simmering with unresolved heartbreak, Spineesh (Shabareesh Varma), the chirpy ambulance driver, and Dixson (Abhiram Radhakrishnan), a local singer and Eldhose’s brother-in-law. What follows is a road trip filled with grudges and slapstick disasters.