Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju team up for 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

Pre-production is currently underway, with principal photography expected to commence by late September or early October. Rumours suggest the film could be a big-budget entertainer with an exciting ensemble cast yet to be revealed.

The film marks director Girish AD’s next venture before he begins work on Premalu 2, the much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster hit Premalu. While early reports suggested a delay in the sequel’s production, sources now confirm it has not been shelved. The delay stems from a desire to refine the script and ensure the follow-up lives up to the original’s success.

Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, emerged as one of 2024's biggest Malayalam hits and continues to stream on JioCinema and Aha Telugu.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju’s rising popularity sees her involved in several high-profile projects, including Dude opposite Pradeep Ranganathan, Jana Nayagan alongside Thalapathy Vijay, and Suriya 46 directed by Venky Atluri.

Nivin Pauly also has a packed slate. He plays a significant role in Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan, which is rumoured to release around Christmas 2025. He’s also part of Dear Students and Baby Girl, and is reportedly portraying the antagonist in the Tamil action drama Benz.

With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, fans can look forward to a fresh on-screen pairing, a compelling narrative, and the continued magic of Girish AD's storytelling.