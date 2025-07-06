Kalyani Priyadarshan leads Malayalam cinema’s first woman superhero film with 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra'

The official title announcement and first-look poster of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra have sparked major excitement among Malayalam film lovers, as the project gears up to introduce the industry’s first-ever woman-led superhero universe. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, with Naslen alongside her, and is backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Productions.
In a recent interview with The Cue Studio, director Dominic Arun known for Tharangam said that the idea of creating the “first female superhero film” wasn’t the starting point. “The plot and characters were formed organically,” he explained. “We never had the thought to create the first female superhero tag.”
Still, the milestone is significant, as Lokah Chapter One: Chandra becomes the first Malayalam film to centre a superhero narrative around a female protagonist. Arun added that although the film has elements of a fictional world, it stays grounded in contemporary reality.
The powerful first-look poster features Kalyani in a warrior-like avatar, with Naslen beside her, hinting at a visually rich and action-driven story.
Written by actor-screenwriter Santhy Balachandran, the film also features Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian, with more of the cast yet to be revealed. Dulquer Salmaan is expected to make a cameo appearance.
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra is slated for a theatrical release during Onam 2025.
Meanwhile, Kalyani will also be seen alongside Fahadh Faasil in Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim another big Onam 2025 release.