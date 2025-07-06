Kalyani Priyadarshan leads Malayalam cinema’s first woman superhero film with 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra'

Still, the milestone is significant, as Lokah Chapter One: Chandra becomes the first Malayalam film to centre a superhero narrative around a female protagonist. Arun added that although the film has elements of a fictional world, it stays grounded in contemporary reality.

The powerful first-look poster features Kalyani in a warrior-like avatar, with Naslen beside her, hinting at a visually rich and action-driven story.

Written by actor-screenwriter Santhy Balachandran, the film also features Chandu Salim Kumar and Arun Kurian, with more of the cast yet to be revealed. Dulquer Salmaan is expected to make a cameo appearance.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra is slated for a theatrical release during Onam 2025.

Meanwhile, Kalyani will also be seen alongside Fahadh Faasil in Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim another big Onam 2025 release.