Jayaram and Kalidas to headline Ashakal Aayiram, first look out

Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram are set to reunite on screen in Ashakal Aayiram, helmed by Oru Vadakkan Selfie director G Prajith. The film was announced on Monday with a first look featuring the father-son duo against a city backdrop. Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran are jointly scripting the film, with the former, who last made 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, also serving as the creative director.
Sharing the first look poster on social media, Kalidas described Ashakal Aayiram as “a moment 25 years in the making.” According to him, his journey from sharing the screen as a wide-eyed child with his father to reuniting with him as an experienced actor is coming full circle with Ashakal Aayiram. Kalidas also dedicated the film to "every father-son bond, every dreamer, and everyone who’s ever believed in coming home to where it all began."
Ashakal Aayiram marks the fourth on-screen collaboration between Jayaram and Kalidas after Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal—the latter's acting debut—and Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Notably, in the Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Kalidas portrayed the younger version of Jayaram’s character in the segment titled Ilamai Idho Idho.
Ashakal Aayiram is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, with Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen serving as executive producers. The film has Shaji Kumar as the cinematographer, Shafeeque V B as the editor and Sanal Dev as the composer.