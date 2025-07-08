Sreenath Bhasi leads Karakkam, a horror comedy

Sreenath Bhasi, Minnal Murali-fame Femina George and a few others are coming together for Karakkam, a horror comedy. It is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmaian, who debuted in 2023 with Charles Enterprises.

Black Turtle Productions and Krown Stars Entertainment jointly produce the film, which was formally launched in January this year, and had its shooting completed in April.

Karakkam is scripted by director Subhash, Nipin Narayanan and Arjun Narayanan based on Dhanush Varghese’s story. It also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Jean Paul Lal, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Anchakkallakokkan-fame Praveen TJ, Manikandan R Achari, Bijukuttan, Midhutty, and Shaun Romy. The film has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Bablu Aju, and editing by Nidhin Raj Arol.

Meanwhile, multiple other horror films are in the making in Malayalam currently. From big-scale productions like Kathanar -The Wild Sorcerer to experiments like Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae, and zombie films like Vala, Manjeswaram Mafia and Jambi, the horror genre has elicited a lot of interest in the industry lately.