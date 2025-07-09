'Narivetta' set for OTT release on July 11

Narivetta, the Malayalam action drama inspired by the 2003 Muthanga incident, is set for an OTT release on SonyLIV on 11 July 2025. The film, which was released in theatres on May 23, is directed by Anuraj Manohar and stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Tamil actor Cheran, who makes his Malayalam debut.
Based on real events, Narivetta highlights land rights issues and the conflicts between indigenous communities and state authorities. The story follows CPO Peter Varghese (played by Tovino Thomas), a police constable posted to a remote tribal settlement in Kerala. As he witnesses the displacement of Adivasi communities under the pretext of forest conservation, Varghese becomes increasingly conflicted amid growing local resistance.
Arya Salim plays C. K. Shanthi, a character reportedly inspired by tribal activist C.K. Janu. The supporting cast includes Pranav Teophine, Priyamvada Krishnan, Prasanth Madhavan, Nandhu, Badusha NM, Kumar Sethu, Dr Vijesh Lee, and Shahi Kabir.
Written by Abin Joseph, the film was announced in July 2024. Filming took place in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Wayanad, with Vijay as cinematographer and editing by Shameer Muhammad. Jakes Bejoy composed the original score and songs.
Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under the Indian Cinema Company banner, the crew also includes project designer Shemimol Besheer, costume designer Arun Manohar, and stunt coordinator Phoenix Prabhu. Visual effects were created by Pictorial FX, with digital intermediate work completed in-house by the production company.