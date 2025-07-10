It's a wrap for Jayasurya and Vinayakan's fantasy comedy

Filming has concluded for the yet-to-be-titled fantasy comedy starring Jayasurya and Vinayakan in the lead. Co-producer Midhun Manuel Thomas announced the wrap through social media, sharing a photo of himself with Jayasurya. The film is helmed by Anugraheethan Antony director Prince Joy and scripted by Janamaithri co-writer James Sebastian. The cast also features rapper Baby Jean, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Manikandan R Achari, and several newcomers.
On the technical front, the untitled film has cinematography by Vishnu Sharma, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Shaan Rahman. It is jointly produced by Midhun and Irshad M Hassan under the banner of Nerambokku. This project marks another collaboration between Jayasurya and Vinayakan, who have previously worked together in Chathikkatha Chanthu, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and the Aadu series. In his post, Midhun also confirmed that Jayasurya will soon join the sets of Aadu 3, the third instalment in the popular franchise, which Midhun is writing and directing.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya also has the much-anticipated Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, a supernatural fantasy directed by Home filmmaker Rojin Thomas, in the pipeline. Based on the legend of Kadamattathu Kathanar, the film is touted as a milestone in Malayalam cinema, employing virtual production technology. It also marks the Malayalam debut of Anushka Shetty, and features Prabhu Deva and Sandy in key roles.