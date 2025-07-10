It's a wrap for Jayasurya and Vinayakan's fantasy comedy

On the technical front, the untitled film has cinematography by Vishnu Sharma, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Shaan Rahman. It is jointly produced by Midhun and Irshad M Hassan under the banner of Nerambokku. This project marks another collaboration between Jayasurya and Vinayakan, who have previously worked together in Chathikkatha Chanthu, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and the Aadu series. In his post, Midhun also confirmed that Jayasurya will soon join the sets of Aadu 3, the third instalment in the popular franchise, which Midhun is writing and directing.