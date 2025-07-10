Saiju Kurup's Bharathanatyam to get a sequel titled Mohiniyattam

Saiju Kurup's Bharathanatyam is getting a sequel titled Mohiniyattam. Saiju, also the film's producer, recently stated that the shooting of Mohiniyattam will commence once he wraps up Aadu 3. Krishnadas Murali, who returns to direct the film, has confirmed exclusively to us that its production will begin in November. “We’re currently planning to begin shooting in November, with the release expected sometime next year,” he said.
While Krishnadas scripted Bharathanatyam, he is co-writing Mohiniyattam with debutant Vishnu R Pradeep. Sharing more on the sequel, the director added, “Mohiniyattam's story will pick up from where Bharathanatyam left off, with the main cast returning. There will also be some major cast additions and a shift in genre. We’re also making a few changes to the technical crew. This time, we’re aiming for a much more eventful film to offer a proper theatrical experience.”
Bharathanatyam, produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Saiju Kurup Entertainments, marked Saiju’s debut as a producer. The 2024 film centred on a traditional middle-class family whose carefully maintained public image begins to unravel amid long-concealed secrets, exploring themes of social perception and family honour. Though the film received generally positive reviews upon its theatrical release, it found wider recognition following its digital release on ManoramaMAX and Prime Video.
Meanwhile, Saiju is gearing up for the release of Flask, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair, slated to hit theatres on July 18.