INTERVIEW|‘I believe in creative freedom, everyone should fight for it’

The two years at Kalady transformed me as a filmmaker and as a person. Syam (Pushkaran) often says that the person who went to Kalady and the one who returned are two different individuals. Other friends of mine have also said the same. While I can’t pinpoint exactly how I’ve changed, others have remarked on the difference. Perhaps it’s my outlook and understanding of things that have changed. After my time at Kalady, I started finding the happiness and satisfaction in my work that I had been missing as an assistant director. When I returned, I began landing roles in films like 'Salt N’ Pepper' and resumed work as an assistant director. This time around, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Was it at Kalady that you realised you had an actor in you?

I had no plan to act in movies. I didn’t even believe I could act. But at Kalady, it was compulsory. We have to cooperate with plays by others. That’s how I started acting in some plays. Gopan Chidambaram (writer-scenarist) was a teacher there. After my first play, ‘Gopan maash’ started praising my acting. From that moment, I started gaining confidence in my acting. That was when they (the makers of 'Salt N’ Pepper') called me to act in the movie, saying I had the ‘look’ of a director. Had I not acted in the plays at Kalady, I would have declined the role.

Did your family support your dreams of becoming a filmmaker?

To be honest, their support wasn’t exactly unconditional. They were happy I had secured a job in Bengaluru after studies. When I started pursuing filmmaking, I told them I was taking a one-year break, citing stress. However, one year turned into two, and slowly, family pressure began to mount. They’d try to dissuade me from taking to the film industry, but eventually, they came round to accept it as my calling and supported me wholeheartedly. Growing up, I was a huge film enthusiast and my father would often criticise movies for not being realistic. Whenever the family sat down to watch a film, my father would start criticising. He’d say things like, “This will only happen in a movie.” Looking back, maybe he was trying to discourage me from pursuing filmmaking. His realistic feedback was often traumatic. Whenever I watch a bad scene in any film, I worry he’s going to judge it... (smiles).

So, your father’s critique of unrealistic elements in films shaped the realistic tone of your own work…

Possibly. There’s a lingering thought in my mind that I should make realistic films, driven by a deep-seated fear of his criticism. His comments left a lasting impression. Even now, maybe I’m trying to avoid his disapproval.

What does your father think of your work now?

His perception has completely changed, he’s now a huge film enthusiast! He watches all my movies in cinemas and even gives feedback.

Your roles in most films too are close to real-life characters, except perhaps ‘Secretary Avaran’ (in Rifle Club). How do you choose your roles?

I think I receive roles that fit my persona. I’ve also gravitated towards realistic characters. My physique might also be a factor, as I don’t fit the typical ‘hero’ mould. I’m more comfortable playing characters that feel authentic and rooted in real life. When it comes to more unconventional or larger-than-life roles, I rely heavily on my trust in the director. If I believe in their vision, I’ll take on a role like ‘Secretary Avaran’ or the character in 'Trance'. Trust is key for me... if I’m unsure about a role, I’ll hesitate.