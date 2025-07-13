Malayalam

'JSK' gets censor certificate after title change

JSK - Janaki V/s the State of Kerala
'JSK - Janaki V/s State of Kerala' movie poster(Photo | X)
Express News Service
KOCHI: After a legal battle and title renaming, Suresh Gopi-starrer Janaki V v/s State of Kerala (JSK) received screening permission from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The release of the film, scheduled for June 27, was delayed as the Censor Board demanded to change the word ‘Janaki’ from the title and rename the central character in the films.

Though the filmmakers approached the Kerala High Court questioning the move, they later agreed to change the name to Janaki V v/s State of Kerala.

Film bodies, including the Film Employees Federation of Kerala and Kerala Film Producers Association, earlier, had come out against the censor board’s move to deny screening permission to the films.

