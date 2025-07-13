Pranav Mohanlal’s 'Dies Irae' poster ignites online buzz with cult and illuminati theories

On the occasion of Pranav Mohanlal’s birthday, 13 July 2025, the makers of his upcoming Malayalam horror film Dies Irae unveiled a striking new poster, instantly setting social media abuzz. Featuring Pranav in a rugged, intense avatar, the red-tinted poster has prompted fans and netizens to put on their detective hats, offering wild and intriguing theories ranging from ‘cult member’ speculation to ‘Illuminati’ references.
Dies Irae, helmed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan known for Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam stars Pranav in the lead. The new poster, which dropped at midnight, shows three mysterious pairs of legs in the background, leading several fans to suggest that Pranav’s character may be involved in sinister rituals.
“Is he some sort of cult member sacrificing women he seduces??? You can see two other women on the floor. Damn interesting, Rahul Sadasivan so no doubts on the quality,” read one Reddit comment that has since gained traction.
Another fan pointed out a goat-like figurine with glowing eyes behind Pranav, suggesting a possible Illuminati or occult reference. Some others speculated whether it symbolises sin or an ancient evil, drawing parallels to the symbolic visuals seen in Sadasivan’s previous works.
Social media platforms like X and Reddit are now flooded with reactions. “What is Rahul cooking this time?” asked one user, while another wrote, “We trust Rahul’s vision he’s redefining horror in Malayalam cinema.”
The buzz around Pranav’s performance has also resurfaced, with one person recalling director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s earlier comment: “While Pranav isn’t a great actor I remember Vineeth Sreenivasan say that he has great potential to play dark characters.”
Pranav was last seen in Varshangalkku Shesham (2024) and made a cameo appearance in Empuraan, released in March 2025.
Produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Dies Irae is set for a Halloween 2025 release. Filming began in April and wrapped up in May, with five months allotted for post-production. Shehnad Jalal handles cinematography, Jothish Shankar is the art director, music is by Christo Xavier, and editing is by Shafique Mohamed Ali. While the rest of the cast remains under wraps, the film’s eerie visuals and mysterious tone have already captured the audience's imagination.