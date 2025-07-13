Pranav Mohanlal’s 'Dies Irae' poster ignites online buzz with cult and illuminati theories

On the occasion of Pranav Mohanlal’s birthday, 13 July 2025, the makers of his upcoming Malayalam horror film Dies Irae unveiled a striking new poster, instantly setting social media abuzz. Featuring Pranav in a rugged, intense avatar, the red-tinted poster has prompted fans and netizens to put on their detective hats, offering wild and intriguing theories ranging from ‘cult member’ speculation to ‘Illuminati’ references.

Dies Irae, helmed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan known for Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam stars Pranav in the lead. The new poster, which dropped at midnight, shows three mysterious pairs of legs in the background, leading several fans to suggest that Pranav’s character may be involved in sinister rituals.

“Is he some sort of cult member sacrificing women he seduces??? You can see two other women on the floor. Damn interesting, Rahul Sadasivan so no doubts on the quality,” read one Reddit comment that has since gained traction.