Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' only Malayalam film nominated for best film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

L2: Empuraan, the Malayalam blockbuster starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has secured a nomination for Best Film at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, reported OTTplay. The festival will take place from 14 to 24 August and celebrates cinematic excellence across Indian languages and genres.
The film, which has been both a commercial success and a topic of controversy, is the sole Malayalam title competing in the Best Film category. Joining it on the list are Prabhas' futuristic Telugu epic Kalki 2898 AD, the Tamil emotional drama Meiyazhagan featuring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, and the Hindi horror-comedy sequel Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Also nominated in the same category are Maharaj, Superboys of Malegaon, and Homebound.
The Malayalam industry has further reason to celebrate, with the acclaimed series Manorathangal earning a nomination in the Best Web Series category. Veteran actor Mammootty has been nominated for Best Actor in a Series for his performance in Kadugannawa: Oru Yathra Kurippu, while Parvathy Thiruvothu has been recognised for her role in the segment Kazhcha from the same anthology.
Additionally, the Malayalam indie film Feminichi Fathima has been nominated in the Best Indie Film category. Actor Shamla Hamza, who features in the film, has received a nod in the Best Actor (Female) category.
With multiple nominations across key categories, Malayalam cinema continues to make its presence felt on the international stage.