Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' only Malayalam film nominated for best film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

L2: Empuraan, the Malayalam blockbuster starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has secured a nomination for Best Film at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, reported OTTplay. The festival will take place from 14 to 24 August and celebrates cinematic excellence across Indian languages and genres.

The film, which has been both a commercial success and a topic of controversy, is the sole Malayalam title competing in the Best Film category. Joining it on the list are Prabhas' futuristic Telugu epic Kalki 2898 AD, the Tamil emotional drama Meiyazhagan featuring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, and the Hindi horror-comedy sequel Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Also nominated in the same category are Maharaj, Superboys of Malegaon, and Homebound.