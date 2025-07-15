Joju George and Urvashi to star in Aasha

Notably, Safar and Ramesh co-wrote the screenplay of Joju's 2022 film Peace. Ramesh had also played a notable role in Joju's directorial debut Pani.

Aasha, planned to be released in multiple languages, is produced by Vinayaka Ajith.

Vijayaraghavan and Ramesh Girija are also part of the film's cast. It has cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, music by Midhun Mukundan, and editing by Shan Mohammed.