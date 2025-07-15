Joju George and Urvashi to star in Aasha

Urvashi and Joju George are coming together for Aasha, a new film which was launched in Kochi on Tuesday. Joju and other crew members attended the pooja ceremony. The film marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal, who also pens the story. Its screenplay and dialogues are jointly written by Joju, Ramesh Girija, and Safar Sanal.
Notably, Safar and Ramesh co-wrote the screenplay of Joju's 2022 film Peace. Ramesh had also played a notable role in Joju's directorial debut Pani.
Aasha, planned to be released in multiple languages, is produced by Vinayaka Ajith.
Vijayaraghavan and Ramesh Girija are also part of the film's cast. It has cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, music by Midhun Mukundan, and editing by Shan Mohammed.
Joju's upcoming slate includes Jeethu Joseph's Valathu Vashathe Kallan, a thriller co-starring Biju Menon. Joju has also announced plans to extend Pani as a trilogy, with the second part expected to commence production in December.
Urvashi, last seen in a cameo in Dileep's Prince and Family, also has Paablo Paarty, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual in which she will act alongside her daughter, Teja Lakshmi, for the first time.