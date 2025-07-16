INTERVIEW| After '8 Vasantalu', I finally feel like an actor, says Ananthika Sanilkumar

'8 Vasantalu', a journey through seasons

8 Vasantalu follows the journey of a girl through love, pain, strength, and rebirth, just like the seasons. Nature is a silent witness, with scenes set in misty Ooty, soulful Varanasi, and the breathtaking Kashmir valley. “I had never been to Ooty before. But Kashmir was my favourite,” she smiles. “It was calm, peaceful and beautiful. The people were so lovely.”

Ananthika plays Shuddhi, a complex character with depth. “Every character had layers,” she says. “Usually, I feel like the hero has more to perform. But here, everything was balanced – romance, fights, friendships, and even women's empowerment.”

The film also included an intense fight sequence shot in Varanasi, using the Wing Chun technique. “We trained for three months, and it took a week to shoot. I used to sleep by 10-11, but the action was shot at night. I got used to it,” she laughs. “I didn’t use ropes; it was a basic-level stunt. I enjoy injuries. It makes me feel like I’ve done something.”

In a scene where Shuddhi is denied the right to light her master’s funeral pyre because she is a woman, Ananthika says, “I was so happy reading that dialogue. The entire cast read the script together. I cried while reading it.”

One monologue stands out for her, where Shuddhi’s mother tells her she is a queen. It reminded her of her mother, who supported her through everything. “We weren’t financially sound. But for all my classical performances, my parents spent a lot without telling me. Till 10th, it was all them. Now that I’m working, I have some peace that I don’t have to disturb them anymore.”