Jayasurya joins the sets of Aadu 3

Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made the first two parts as well. Though the first instalment, released in 2015, failed in theatres, it gained a cult status following its DVD release. This inspired the makers to proceed with a second part, which turned out to be a huge box office success. Although the third part was confirmed almost immediately, it took a while for the makers to commence production, owing to its bigger budget and scale. Vijay Babu's Friday Film House is co-producing Aadu 3 with Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films.

Along with primary cast members like Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, and Saiju Kurup, the third part will also feature some surprise additions in the cast, confirmed the makers.