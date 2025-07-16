Jayasurya joins the sets of Aadu 3
After wrapping up the shoot of his fantasy film with Anugraheethan Antony director Prince Joy, Jayasurya has next joined the sets of Aadu 3. The actor will be reprising the popular role of Shaji Pappan in the third part, which is being made on a massive scale. Following speculations that Aadu 3 is set in two timelines, the makers recently confirmed that it is mounted as an "epic fantasy". They also released a short video featuring glimpses of the huge sets erected for the film in Palakkad.
Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who made the first two parts as well. Though the first instalment, released in 2015, failed in theatres, it gained a cult status following its DVD release. This inspired the makers to proceed with a second part, which turned out to be a huge box office success. Although the third part was confirmed almost immediately, it took a while for the makers to commence production, owing to its bigger budget and scale. Vijay Babu's Friday Film House is co-producing Aadu 3 with Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films.
Along with primary cast members like Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, and Saiju Kurup, the third part will also feature some surprise additions in the cast, confirmed the makers.
Jayasurya also has Kathanar, another biggie in the lineup. Directed by Home-fame Rojin Thomas, the supernatural fantasy adventure is based on the legend of Kadamattathu Kathanar. The film, shot predominantly using advanced virtual production technology, is in the post-production stage and is expected to be released sometime this year. Meanwhile, Aadu 3 is confirmed as a Christmas 2025 release.