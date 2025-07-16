Mahesh Bhuvanend Interview: Editing is not just about software, it’s understanding emotions

A

Sometimes, when you start reading a script, you stop at night and continue the next day. But when I read Bahul Ramesh’s script for Kerala Crime Files 2, I started at 10 at night and read it completely before going to sleep. With a script like that, you feel the thrill of wanting to know what happens next. That gives you confidence that the audience will feel the same. When we look at the footage, there are visuals we’ve already imagined. So I edited it with the same excitement I felt during my first reading. The way viewers might have mistaken the red herrings as someone else’s past was exactly how I felt too. Another interesting aspect this season is the presence of subplots. Each layer had its own emotional beats, and balancing them was important. A challenge with any second season, especially a police procedural, is that it has to be just as powerful, if not more, in showing the growth of the main characters. In that way, there was an advantage, because this season starts with a new police officer, Noble (played by Arjun Radhakrishnan), and we, like the audience, don’t know him yet.