Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese share a hearty laugh in Sarvam Maya new poster

Nivin and Aju, who are both an indispensable part of Malayalam cinema today, have acted together in several films, including blockbusters like Thattathin Marayathu, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, and Love Action Drama. They last shared screen space in Varshangalkku Shesham, also directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

The two also share a great rapport beyond films, as evident from their offscreen interactions. It is worth mentioning that Aju, who recently debuted in Tamil with Ram's Parandhu Po, credited Nivin for helping him land the role.

Meanwhile, Sarvam Maya's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. The makers are planning to release it for Christmas 2025.