Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vysakh film Khalifa begins

Three years after its announcement, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa was launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony. Vysakh is directing the film, marking his reunion with the actor over a decade after they collaborated on his debut film, Pokkiri Raja. In a statement shared on social media, the director shared that he is "beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Prithviraj after 15 long years."
Khalifa is scripted by Jinu V Abraham, who wrote Prithviraj's Masters, London Bridge, and Kaduva. He also made his directorial debut with the Prithviraj-starrer Adam Joan.
Khalifa, set to start rolling in London on August 6, is planned as a big-scale entertainer. Jomon T John will wield the camera, with music by Jakes Bejoy, edits by Chaman Chakko and action by Yannick Ben. Saregama's Yoodlee Films is backing the film.
Prithviraj will be next seen in the Hindi film Sarzameen, also starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Veteran actor Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, directs the film, slated for a direct digital release on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025. Prithviraj also has another Hindi film titled Daayra in the lineup. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this crime drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.
In Malayalam, Prithviraj has Jayan Nambiar's Vilayath Buddha and Nisam Basheer's Nobody in post-production.