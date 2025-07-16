Prithviraj Sukumaran-Vysakh film Khalifa begins

Khalifa is scripted by Jinu V Abraham, who wrote Prithviraj's Masters, London Bridge, and Kaduva. He also made his directorial debut with the Prithviraj-starrer Adam Joan.

Khalifa, set to start rolling in London on August 6, is planned as a big-scale entertainer. Jomon T John will wield the camera, with music by Jakes Bejoy, edits by Chaman Chakko and action by Yannick Ben. Saregama's Yoodlee Films is backing the film.