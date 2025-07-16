Sumathi Valavu confirms new release date

Sumathi Valavu, as per the makers, revolves around a haunted place called Sumathi Valavu, guarded for centuries by the spirit of a Tamil woman named Sumathi. The film also stars Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan, Sshivada, Shravan Mukesh, Pani-fame Bobby Kurian, Abhilash Pillai, Manoj KU, Gopika Anil, Sija Rose, Nandu, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, Sreejith Ravi, and Sreepathyan and Devananda, the two child actors from Malikappuram.

The film has music by Ranjin Raj, cinematography by Shankar PV, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.