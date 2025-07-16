Sumathi Valavu confirms new release date

After postponing from May 8, the makers of the upcoming horror film Sumathi Valavu have now confirmed August 1 as its new release date. Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Malavika Manoj and a bunch of others star in the film, which reunites writer Abhilash Pillai and director Vishnu Sasi Shankar after the success of Malikappuram. Murali Kunnumpurath's Waterman Films LLP and Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies produce the film.
Sumathi Valavu, as per the makers, revolves around a haunted place called Sumathi Valavu, guarded for centuries by the spirit of a Tamil woman named Sumathi. The film also stars Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sidharth Bharathan, Sshivada, Shravan Mukesh, Pani-fame Bobby Kurian, Abhilash Pillai, Manoj KU, Gopika Anil, Sija Rose, Nandu, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, Sreejith Ravi, and Sreepathyan and Devananda, the two child actors from Malikappuram.
The film has music by Ranjin Raj, cinematography by Shankar PV, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.