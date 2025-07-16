Vineeth Sreenivasan's next titled Karam, first look out

Vineeth Sreenivasan's next as a director has been titled Karam. Noble Babu Thomas is scripting and headlining the film, which marks Vineeth's return to the thriller genre 12 years after Thira. The makers released Karam's first look poster on Wednesday, featuring a gun-wielding Noble on a bike.
Noble began his career in films by being part of the production of Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Aravindante Athidhikal, and Helen. Helen, which he co-wrote, marked his debut as a lead actor. He also played brief roles in Hridayam, Mukundan Unni Associates, and Philip's.
Karam stars Audrey Miriam and Reshma Sebastian as the female leads. Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Babu Raj, Vishnu G Varrier, and Johny Antony will be seen in supporting roles.
Jomon T John serves as the cinematographer for the film, which has been filmed extensively across Georgia and along the borders of Russia and Azerbaijan. The team also shot briefly in Shimla, Chandigarh and Kochi. Music director Shaan Rahman and editor Ranjan Abraham are also part of the technical crew.
Vineeth's production house, Habit of Life, and Vishak Subramaniam's Merryland Cinemas are jointly backing the film, scheduled to hit screens on September 25. Vineeth also confirmed that the film's trailer will be released in August.