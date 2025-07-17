Joju George reveals Pani 2 title

Pani, released in October 2024, is an action-packed revenge thriller set in Thrissur. The film was noted for its strong performances, particularly by Sagar Surya and Junaiz V P, who played the antagonists. Joju, who also co-produced the film, scored his biggest commercial success with it.

Meanwhile, Joju is next teaming up with Urvashi for a film titled Aasha. Launched recently in Kochi, the film marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal. Joju also doubles up as one of its writers as he pens the screenplay and dialogues along with Ramesh Girija and Safar Sanal.

Joju is also part of Jeethu Joseph's upcoming thriller Valathu Vashathe Kallan, co-starring Biju Menon.