Joju George reveals Pani 2 title

Following the success of his directorial debut Pani, Joju George had announced plans to extend it as a three-part franchise with fresher storylines for each part. In a recent media interaction, Joju confirmed that the second part has been titled Deluxe, with him playing the lead character named Deluxe Benny. Similar to Pani, the upcoming film will also have prominence for newcomers. With script works already completed, the makers plan to commence filming in December.
Pani, released in October 2024, is an action-packed revenge thriller set in Thrissur. The film was noted for its strong performances, particularly by Sagar Surya and Junaiz V P, who played the antagonists. Joju, who also co-produced the film, scored his biggest commercial success with it.
Meanwhile, Joju is next teaming up with Urvashi for a film titled Aasha. Launched recently in Kochi, the film marks the directorial debut of Safar Sanal. Joju also doubles up as one of its writers as he pens the screenplay and dialogues along with Ramesh Girija and Safar Sanal.
Joju is also part of Jeethu Joseph's upcoming thriller Valathu Vashathe Kallan, co-starring Biju Menon.