JSK: Janaki V v/s State of Kerala Movie Review: A misfired courtroom drama that mutes the woman at its core

Among the more confusing threads in the first half is the character of Naveen, a man Janaki meets randomly at a railway station when she is trying to contact her father. He accompanies her to the police station and later becomes a quiet supporter in her life. There is a moment when his sister Saira (Divya Pillai) asks if he knew Janaki from earlier. He does not reply, and we get a few shots of him looking up Janaki’s social media, but nothing is ever properly followed through. This vague implication of a past connection adds nothing meaningful to the plot, and the thread fizzles out entirely. Madhav Suresh, who plays Naveen, is terribly miscast in the role, coming off more awkward and unintentionally hilarious in a film that demanded a certain seriousness. JSK’s second half further loses its grip on plausibility and tone. What begins as an intimate legal drama gradually shifts into theatrical territory, where courtroom logic is stretched and character motivations become increasingly difficult to believe. Emotional beats are often mishandled, and some stylistic choices, like an out-of-place jump scare, only add to the unevenness. Shruthi Ramachandran's character Niveditha enters the film towards the end like a deus ex machina. Unlike the other incompetent supporting ensemble, she aptly brings a quiet strength to the role, playing a pregnant lawyer with composure and conviction, her performance standing out in contrast to Suresh Gopi’s theatrics.