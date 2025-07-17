Unni Mukundan and Joshiy join forces for an actioner

Taking forward the action hero image he earned with Marco, Unni Mukundan is next teaming up with ace filmmaker Joshiy for an "action extravaganza". The announcement was made on Thursday, coinciding with the birthday of Joshiy. Unni Mukundan Films and Einstin Media are collaborating to produce this film.
This is Unni's first outing with Joshiy, who is known for helming several celebrated mass entertainers over the years. According to the makers, the upcoming film will feature Unni in a "never-before-seen avatar". It is scripted by Abhilash N Chandran, who wrote Joshiy's Porinju Mariam Jose and his son Abhilash Joshiy's King of Kotha.
While Joshiy last made Antony with Joju George, Unni's last release was Get-Set Baby, in which he played a male gynaecologist. Although the actor had announced a sequel to Marco, he recently opted out of the project, citing 'negativity around it'.