Flask Movie Review: A light-hearted comedy anchored by earnest turns

What truly stays with you is the gradual softening of Jyoti and Venkitesh toward each other. Suresh Krishna plays the judge with a certain rigidity that works, even if the character feels one-note for most of the film. It is only toward the final stretch that we begin to see a man behind the robe. Their exchanges in captivity are not dramatic but honest, often coloured by fear, memory, and a grudging respect that develops over time. Jyoti’s growth, from a careless constable to someone who begins to value his position and life, feels earned. There are moments of vulnerability that Saiju plays with an unaffected charm, making Jyoti one of the more endearing everyman cop characters in recent memory. There is also an echo here of his earlier turn as a singing policeman in Antakshari, a film where music was tethered to dread rather than nostalgia. Yet, despite the thematic overlap, Saiju brings a distinctly different energy to Jyoti. This is not a man tormented by melodies, but someone clinging to them as a fading comfort, as if they are all that remain of the life he once imagined for himself. The rest of the supporting cast also play their parts with conviction, most of them subtly shaping the dynamics between Jyoti and Venkitesh.