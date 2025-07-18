‘Ronth’ set for OTT release on July 22

Following a strong theatrical run, the Malayalam thriller Ronth is set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar from 22 July. Directed by Shahi Kabir, known for acclaimed police dramas such as Officer on Duty and Ela Veezha Poonchira, the film stars Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

Ronth unfolds over the course of 24 hours during a night patrol by two police officers. Dileesh Pothan portrays Inspector Yohannan, a seasoned officer, while Roshan Mathew plays CPO Dinnathan, a young policeman learning the ropes. What begins as a routine patrol soon unravels multiple complex layers, challenging their perspectives and emotions.

The film’s cinematography is helmed by State Award winner Manesh Madhavan, with music composed by Anil Johnson and lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. The screenplay was penned by Shahi Kabir himself, further adding to the film’s authenticity.