Siju Wilson and Shine Tom Chacko in VK Prakash's Bangalore High

Director VK Prakash's new film Bangalore High was launched in Bengaluru on Monday. Siju Wilson and Shine Tom Chacko play the leads in the film, produced by Dr Roy CJ of Confident Group.
As per the makers, the film talks about drug abuse, a pressing issue in society today. It also stars Queen-fame Aswin Jose, Baburaj, and Shanvi Srivastava.
Siju, last seen in Detective Ujjwalan, recently announced another film titled Dose, a thriller directed by Abhilash R Nair. He also has debutant Nikhil Geeth's Munnottu, an investigative thriller directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, a project with veteran filmmaker Vinayan, and the Ayyankali biopic, Kathiravan, in his lineup.
Shine Tom Chacko, who is making a comeback after a road accident in which he lost his father, will be next seen in Emcy Joseph's Meesha. He is also part of films like Adinaasham Vellappokkam, The Protector, Ankam Attahasam, etc.