Mahesh Narayanan and Shalini Usha Devi team up for biopic on India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan

NK 370's screenplay is being penned by writer-filmmaker Shalini Usha Devi, who earlier co-wrote the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru—a film that earned her the National Award for Best Screenplay, an honour she shared with director Sudha Kongara. Reflecting on the prestigious opportunity to spotlight a subject rarely explored in Indian cinema, Shalini said exclusively to CE, “At its heart, the NK story is the impossible journey of a kid from 1990s Coimbatore, to the starting grid of a Formula 1 race, the pinnacle of motorsport, in the early 2000s. As it is one of the few racing films to emerge from the country, it gives us the opportunity to craft a whole new cinematic vocabulary.”