Mohanlal shares fun-filled BTS from ‘Hridayapoorvam’ as release nears

With just 30 days to go before its theatrical release, Mohanlal has shared a delightful behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Hridayapoorvam, offering fans a sneak peek into the laughter-filled moments during the shoot. The much-anticipated film, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, promises to be a warm, feel-good entertainer.

The film marks a major comeback for the iconic duo, Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad, who have delivered timeless hits such as Nadodikattu and Pattanapravesham. Their last collaboration, Ennum Eppozhum, released in 2015, also received praise for its light-hearted tone and endearing characters.

Known for crafting rooted narratives with relatable characters, Anthikad’s signature style of blending humour with family-centric storytelling is what continues to endear him to Malayali audiences. Films like Mazhavilkavadi, Sasneham, and My Dear Muthachan remain cherished for their emotional depth and gentle charm, and Hridayapoorvam seems poised to follow in those footsteps.