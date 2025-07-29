Mohanlal shares fun-filled BTS from ‘Hridayapoorvam’ as release nears

With just 30 days to go before its theatrical release, Mohanlal has shared a delightful behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Hridayapoorvam, offering fans a sneak peek into the laughter-filled moments during the shoot. The much-anticipated film, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, promises to be a warm, feel-good entertainer.
The film marks a major comeback for the iconic duo, Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad, who have delivered timeless hits such as Nadodikattu and Pattanapravesham. Their last collaboration, Ennum Eppozhum, released in 2015, also received praise for its light-hearted tone and endearing characters.
Known for crafting rooted narratives with relatable characters, Anthikad’s signature style of blending humour with family-centric storytelling is what continues to endear him to Malayali audiences. Films like Mazhavilkavadi, Sasneham, and My Dear Muthachan remain cherished for their emotional depth and gentle charm, and Hridayapoorvam seems poised to follow in those footsteps.
This will be Mohanlal’s third theatrical release of 2025, following action thrillers Thudarum and Empuraan. Hridayapoorvam offers a refreshing shift in tone, bringing him back to a more heartwarming and humorous genre. It also sees him share screen space with young actor Sangeeth Prathap of Premalu fame. Early glimpses hint at a heartening bromance between the seasoned superstar and the rising talent, adding further buzz among fans.
Malavika Mohanan plays a key role in the film, and director Sathyan Anthikad has clarified that she is not paired opposite Mohanlal, raising intrigue around her character’s arc.
The newly released BTS video, aptly titled Laughs on Set, captures candid moments of joy and camaraderie shared between the cast and crew. Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Janardanan, Lalu Alex, Siddique, and Babu Raj are all seen enjoying light-hearted banter, underlining the relaxed and joyful atmosphere on set. Director Sathyan Anthikad and producer Antony Perumbavoor also make appearances, further highlighting the strong team dynamic behind the film.
Hridayapoorvam is slated to release on 28 August, and with such a promising mix of nostalgia, humour, and heartfelt storytelling, it is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Malayalam films of the year.