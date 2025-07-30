Emcy Joseph Interview: Meesha explores greyer shades of male friendships

Apart from the fact that both Vikruthi and Meesha are based on real incidents, Emcy says, there is another similarity between the two films — scope for performance. "Now that I've made two films, I'm realising that my strength perhaps lies in extracting intense performances. I got the best out of Soubin and Suraj in Vikruthi. It's a trip that I wanted to experience again, which pushed me to handpick an ensemble of strong performers for Meesha. Since the script also had prominence for all the characters, I didn't want to take the risk of casting lesser-known faces. I went with proven actors, who could lend gravitas to the characters." Apart from Kathir, Hakim and Shine, the film also has Sudhi Koppa, Jeo Baby, and Shrikant Murali in key roles. "All of them are fine talents, especially someone like Sudhi, whose potential Malayalam cinema has yet to use properly. Jeo chettan is probably the surprise package as the audience is yet to judge him as an actor."