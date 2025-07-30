Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon breaks silence on years of online harassment, names alleged abuser

Journalist-turned-producer Supriya Menon, wife of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has spoken out for the first time about the online abuse she has faced since 2018. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Supriya publicly named the woman she claims has been harassing her for seven years, a Malayali nurse based in Chattanooga, USA, identified as Christina Eldo, also known as Christina Babu Kurien.

In her Instagram Stories, Supriya shared a filtered photo of the woman and wrote: “Meet Christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her.” Supriya added that she had discovered the woman’s identity years ago but chose not to act at the time, as the alleged abuser had a young son.

However, the harassment escalated, with Christina reportedly even targeting Supriya’s late father. “Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018,” Supriya wrote. This attack on her father was the final straw, prompting Supriya to expose her.