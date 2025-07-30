Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon breaks silence on years of online harassment, names alleged abuser

Journalist-turned-producer Supriya Menon, wife of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, has spoken out for the first time about the online abuse she has faced since 2018. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Supriya publicly named the woman she claims has been harassing her for seven years, a Malayali nurse based in Chattanooga, USA, identified as Christina Eldo, also known as Christina Babu Kurien.
In her Instagram Stories, Supriya shared a filtered photo of the woman and wrote: “Meet Christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her.” Supriya added that she had discovered the woman’s identity years ago but chose not to act at the time, as the alleged abuser had a young son.
However, the harassment escalated, with Christina reportedly even targeting Supriya’s late father. “Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018,” Supriya wrote. This attack on her father was the final straw, prompting Supriya to expose her.
According to The Times of India, the woman Supriya identified is a nurse with a private Instagram account, having just 10 posts and 77 followers. A promotion consultant with ETimes also confirmed her current residence in the United States.
Supriya, who comes from a middle-class background, began her career as a journalist with a leading media house in Mumbai. She met Prithviraj while covering Malayalam cinema. The couple married in 2011, and Supriya later became a producer, heading Prithviraj Productions. Despite producing successful films, including the recent L2: Empuraan, she often finds herself reduced to being referred to as “Prithviraj’s wife.”
In a candid interview with Film Companion South, Supriya said, “People should see me as a separate individual… I am preparing to create my own name.” She credited her late father and her upbringing for the confidence to find her own voice.
While she has not yet announced any legal steps, Supriya’s public revelation sends a clear message: years of silent tolerance have ended, and she is ready to stand up against online abuse.