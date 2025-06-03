Fahadh Faasil and Naslen team up for Tharun Moorthy’s next thriller ‘Torpedo’

After delivering the critically acclaimed Saudi Vellakka and the blockbuster Thudarum, director Tharun Moorthy is diving into his next ambitious project Torpedo, a gripping Malayalam thriller based on a real incident.
Scripted by actor Binu Pappu, who has been a part of all three of Moorthy’s films, Torpedo promises to raise the bar once again. In a recent interview with Silly Monks, Binu revealed that the pre-production work is already underway after a brief pause during the making of Thudarum. The team is currently finalising locations, and shooting is expected to begin within the next four to five months, once the cast’s schedules align.
The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Premalu star Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi. The exciting collaboration of talents has already stirred anticipation among fans of Malayalam cinema.
Produced by Ashiq Usman, Torpedo will feature cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and music by the much-celebrated Sushin Shyam, further elevating expectations.
Tharun Moorthy, who shot to fame with his debut Operation Java and earned national recognition for Saudi Vellakka, continues to craft stories that blend realism with entertainment. With Torpedo, he seems set to deliver yet another riveting cinematic experience.
As the buzz builds and the powerhouse combo of Fahadh and Naslen gets ready to set the screen ablaze, Torpedo is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Malayalam films on the horizon.