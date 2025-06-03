Fahadh Faasil and Naslen team up for Tharun Moorthy’s next thriller ‘Torpedo’

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Premalu star Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi. The exciting collaboration of talents has already stirred anticipation among fans of Malayalam cinema.

Produced by Ashiq Usman, Torpedo will feature cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and music by the much-celebrated Sushin Shyam, further elevating expectations.

Tharun Moorthy, who shot to fame with his debut Operation Java and earned national recognition for Saudi Vellakka, continues to craft stories that blend realism with entertainment. With Torpedo, he seems set to deliver yet another riveting cinematic experience.

As the buzz builds and the powerhouse combo of Fahadh and Naslen gets ready to set the screen ablaze, Torpedo is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Malayalam films on the horizon.