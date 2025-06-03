Padakkalam gets an OTT release date

Padakkalam, led by Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharafudheen, is set to begin streaming on JioHotstar on June 10, the streamer announced on Monday. The fantasy comedy film, directed by debutant Manu Swaraj, was released theatrically on May 9 and opened to generally positive reviews. It also features Niranjana Anoop, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar and Pooja Mohanraj in prominent roles.

Padakkalam follows four comic book-loving college students who emerge as unlikely heroes through a comedy of errors, ultimately saving the day from a charismatic professor with evil intentions. The film, jointly scripted by Manu and Nithin C Babu, has cinematography by Anu Moothedath, editing by Nidhin Raj Arol and music by Premam-fame Rajesh Murugesan. It is produced by Vijay Babu and Vijay Subramaniam under the banners of Friday Film House and 29 September Works.

An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "There’s an older Malayalam film that toyed with a similar central idea, but while that one had its own charm, this one might just linger longer in the heart. What sets it apart is not just the concept, but the warmth and care it extends towards its characters. Padakkalam may not be flawless, but it wins you over with its sincerity and a playfulness that blends fantasy, humour, and emotion. It’s the kind of film that might leave you smiling, even as you wish it had dared to push the boundaries just a little more."