Rima Kallingal Interview: It’s frustrating to be reduced to labels like “bold and beautiful”

More than a decade into her film career, actor Rima Kallingal refuses to be boxed by industry expectations. Although she was last seen in Neelavelicham (2023) on the big screen where she was also the producer, Rima’s name continues to make headlines for the interesting projects that she chooses to work in. The short film Lalanna’s Song (currently streaming on Mubi) is one of them, where she plays Miriam, a quiet, yet fierce witness to religious hatred and prejudices in the heart of Mumbai, along with Shoby (Parvathy Thiruvothu). “This piece was liberating,” shares Rima. “As both a human being and an artist, these issues have always troubled me, and it gave me a medium to confront those concerns directly—to look them in the eye,” she adds.

In this interview, Rima elaborates on these themes, why the ripples of the Hema Committee report haven’t died down, exploring different platforms to share stories, the importance of creating inclusive spaces for art, and more…