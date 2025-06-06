Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj: 'Will start shoot next year'

Aamir Khan has confirmed his collaboration with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a 'big-scale superhero action film'. Lokesh is known for helming stylised actioners like Kaithi (2019), Master (2021) and Vikram (2022). The actor will also be doing a cameo in Lokesh's Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth.

During a conversation with the media on Thursday, Aamir opened up about his upcoming projects. Speaking about his film with Lokesh, Aamir said, "Lokesh and I are doing a film together which is a superhero movie. It is a high-scale action film which is set to go on floors in the second half of 2026. I cannot reveal more."