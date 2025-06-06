Atharvaa-Nimisha Sajayan's DNA gets release date

Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan's upcoming film DNA finally has a release date. Helmed by Nelson Venkatesan, known for Monster and Farhana, the drama is set for a June 20 release in theatres.

The cast also features Ramesh Thilak and Balaji Sakthivel, along with Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar.

A teaser, which was released earlier this year set the stage for an intense drama.