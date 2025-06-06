Atharvaa-Nimisha Sajayan's DNA gets release date

Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan's upcoming film DNA finally has a release date. Helmed by Nelson Venkatesan, known for Monster and Farhana, the drama is set for a June 20 release in theatres.
The cast also features Ramesh Thilak and Balaji Sakthivel, along with Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar.
A teaser, which was released earlier this year set the stage for an intense drama.
In a previous conversation with CE, director Nelson said, “The term DNA has a lot of layers, and when one reads the word, many things may come to their mind. There may be a connection to all those meanings in the film.” Further, on selecting Atharvaa and Nimisha as the leads, he said, "I have been observing Atharvaa from Bana Kaathadi. I find his eyes to be very powerful. I am a huge fan of Nimisha Sajayan, and she is one of the finest performers in the country. She was our first and only choice, and I think this will be a memorable character for Nimisha in her filmography.”
Athisha Vino has co-written the script of DNA with Nelson. The technical crew includes cinematographer Parthiban and editor VJ Sabu Joseph. Singers Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva and Anal Akash have composed various songs in the film. The upcoming film is backed by Jayanthi Ambethkumar and Ambethkumar under their Olympia Movies banner.
Atharvaa, who was last seen in Nirangal Moondru, also has Parasakthi and Idhayam Murali in his kitty. Meanwhile, Nimisha Sajayan's last Tamil film was Mission: Chapter 1, which was released last year.