Written & Directed by God Movie Review: A preachy parable that falls flat

This heavy-handedness is compounded by a second half that drags considerably. Even with a modest two-hour runtime, the film feels much longer, especially once it settles into predictable arcs and padded sequences. The plotting becomes more sketchy and emotionally disengaged, with too many convenient resolutions and undercooked character turns. What also does not help are the oddly placed songs. Though Shaan Rahman’s melodies are soothing in isolation, their frequent interruption, especially in the latter half, kills whatever little momentum the narrative manages to gather. The romantic subplot between a young couple revealed through yet another montage feels dated and awkwardly handled.

There are scattered moments of genuine humour, but they are few and far between. The dialogue, while well-meaning, rarely feels organic, and many interactions lack the emotional texture that could have made this fantasy feel grounded and personal. Among the cast, Sunny Wayne’s portrayal of God is too casual to be compelling. Aparna Das does what she can, especially since her character is reduced to a standard-issue romantic figure with little agency or complexity. The supporting roles are similarly thinly written, making it hard to invest in their journeys or resolutions. Visually, the film does not fare much better, save for a string of bird’s-eye-view shots that are inserted purely because the story involves God. Far from profound, these shots come off as gimmicky and distract us from the film’s already wavering focus.

Written & Directed by God wants to say something uplifting about second chances, compassion and divine intervention. But with its old-fashioned direction, clumsy storytelling, and an overbearing tendency to spell out every emotion, the film becomes more exhausting than enlightening. There’s a clear intent to inspire, but little trust in the audience’s ability to engage without constant hand-holding. By the time the credits roll, the film feels less like a spiritual fable and more like a long-winded lecture dressed up as cinema.