Actor-politician G Krishnakumar and family face kidnapping and extortion allegations

Thiruvananthapuram police have registered a kidnapping and extortion case against actor-cum-politician G Krishnakumar and his family. A female staff of Krishnakumar’s daughter Diya's firm filed a complaint, alleging that the actor and Diya kidnapped her and extorted money, police confirmed on Saturday.

Simultaneously, the police registered an embezzlement case against the female staff. Krishnakumar and Diya filed this complaint, accusing the employee of financial misconduct.

"We have registered both cases," stated an officer from the Museum police station, where authorities filed the First Information Reports (FIRs). "We are currently reviewing all evidence submitted with the complaints. Further action will follow this review."

Meanwhile, Krishnakumar told a television channel that three female employees embezzled approximately 69 lakh from the firm while his pregnant daughter, Diya, could not look after the business. The actor also claimed that after they discovered the embezzlement and threatened law enforcement action, the women met with them, alongside their husbands, and confessed to the crime.

"They initially paid about 8 lakh and promised to return the remaining money, asking us not to file a complaint," Krishnakumar asserted. "However, one of them later called and threatened my daughter, prompting us to file a police complaint on May 30 or 31."

He further claimed the employee's complaint against his family was a counter-complaint, filed just one day after their own. "Now I have learnt that police have registered a case under non-bailable provisions against all six members of my family, including my son-in-law," he stated.

Krishnakumar also confirmed sending an electronic mail to the CM’s Office that explains the situation, to which he received a response. He claims to possess electronic evidence of the staff committing the said crime and subsequently admitting their guilt. "We have provided all this evidence to the police," he concluded.