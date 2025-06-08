Naslen-Kalyani Priyadarshan film titled 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra'

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra also has an additional screenplay penned by actor Santhy Balachandran and features a supporting cast that includes Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, Raghunath Paleri, Sarath Sabha, Nithya Shri and Nishanth Sagar. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, production design by Banglan, music by Jakes Bejoy and action choreography by Yannick Ben. It is produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

According to unconfirmed reports, Dulquer and Tovino Thomas may appear in brief cameo roles in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)